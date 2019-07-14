Calum Hill: Scottish Open stint pays off for European Tour hopeful

Calum Hill finished on 15 under in North Berwick

Calum Hill was pleased the break from his "main job" proved fruitful after finishing joint-top home player at the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Hill, 24, made four consecutive birdies on the back nine for a five-under-par 66 to finish on 15 under.

He missed this week's Challenge Tour event in France to take part and hopes to graduate to the European Tour.

"It was a bit frustrating on the middle stretch but it was nice to finish with a few birdies," said Hill.

"It's really nice to play at home in Scotland, near where I'm from and have people I've grown up with around. I might not have seen them for a bunch of years but you just see familiar faces."

Hill is currently 42nd in the Challenge Tour and will move up to the European Tour if he can finish in the top 15.

"It's nice to be here and play reasonably well," added Hill, who matched compatriot Scott Jamieson's score in North Berwick.

Richie Ramsay was 13 under, a shot ahead of fellow Scot Grant Forrest.