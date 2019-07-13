Scottish Open: 'I played better than score suggests' says McIlroy after third round

Rory McIlroy added a 68 to the rounds of 67 he posted on the opening two days

Rory McIlroy says he played better than his score suggests after carding a third-round three-under-par 68 at the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

He recovered from an early bogey to rattle off four birdies in five holes, but dropped shots on the 11th and 12th.

McIlroy goes into the final day on 11 under par, nine shots behind tournament leader, Austrian Bernd Wiesberger.

"My game is right there. I just need to go out, shoot a good score and finish on a positive note," said McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman's hopes of a third win of the season have almost certainly gone as he lies in a tie for 31st place after a day when the players took full advantage of the lack of wind on a rain-softened course.

The four-time major winner will have a relatively early tee-time on Sunday before heading to his native Northern Ireland for the Open at Royal Portrush.

"I feel like I played better than the score suggests and that's been the story of the week," said McIlroy.

"I heard a camera click over my second shot on 11 but I was more frustrated that I didn't back off, missed the green and made bogey and I let that bother me on 12 as well."

'My game is in really good shape'

The world number three had not played since seeing his US Open challenge fizzle out with a disappointing final round at Pebble Beach and opted not to compete in last week's Irish Open, a tournament he had hosted for the previous four years.

"All I wanted to do was get a scorecard in my hand," the 30-year-old added.

"It didn't matter if the winning score was 20 under or 10 under, I just wanted to play four rounds of competitive golf and I'm going to do that.

"I'll at least have a better idea of where my game is at going into next week, instead of having a week or a few weeks off and trying to figure it out once I get there.

"Maybe I would have wanted to have been a little bit sharper around the greens and do a little more practice, but overall I feel like my game is in really good shape."