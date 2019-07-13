Scottish Open 2019: Bernd Wiesberger pulls clear with two-shot lead

Bernd Wiesberger is the overnight leader at the Renaissance Club

Scottish Open second-round leaderboard -20 B Wiesberger (Aut); -18 E Van Rooyen (RSA); -16 Langasque (Fra), N Bertasio (Ita); -15 M Wallace, L Slattery (Eng), J Donaldson (Wal) Selected others: -11 R McIlroy (NI); -10 C Hill (Sco) Full leaderboard

Bernd Wiesberger holds a two-shot lead on 20 under par going into the final day of the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen is two shots back in second, having been unable to match the Austrian's 65.

English duo Matt Wallace and Lee Slattery and Welshman Jamie Donaldson are tied for fifth, while Rory McIlroy sits joint 31st on 11 under.

Calum Hill is the highest place Scot on 10 under.

More to follow.