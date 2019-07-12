Scottish Open: Richie Ramsay eyes weekend 'vault' up leaderboard

Richie Ramsay added a one-under-par 70 to his opening 65 at the Scottish Open

Scottish Open Venue: The Renaissance Club Dates: 11-14 July Live leaderboard

Richie Ramsay is taking inspiration from record-breaker Bernd Wiesberger as he seeks an Open Championship spot.

Ramsay posted a second-round 70 to sit seven under par at the Scottish Open, seven adrift of co-leader Wiesberger, who set a new course record at The Renaissance Club with a 10-under 61.

Three places at next week's Open at Royal Portrush are up for grabs for those who finish in the top 10 and have not yet qualified.

"My goal is to aim high," Ramsay said.

"Get in contention and then if you miss the main prize, which is winning, to scoop one of The Open spots would be a lovely bonus.

"Ten under is a hell of a score. You've got to think if Bernd can shoot 61, it sets the stall out. If you can get out on fresh greens in the morning, throw a low round in there and the wind gets up then you can vault. That's the great thing about links golf."

Edinburgh-based Ramsay, playing his home course, is the highest-placed of the 15 Scots in the field.

"It's nice to put a couple of scores on the board because I'd probably hear about it from the members for a few years," the 36-year-old added.

Compatriot Robert MacIntyre, 22, admits he could not rise to the occasion of playing in the feature group with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler in his first Scottish Open.

MacIntyre is set to miss the cut by a stroke after matching Ramsay's second-round 70 for a four-under halfway total.

"I struggled with the putter. It's just one of those days," he said.

"It was brilliant to play with the two guys. Rory made it look so easy out there. I was just trying to get wee snippets out of them and learn every step of the way."