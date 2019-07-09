The Open 2019: Former champion John Daly withdraws after buggy request is turned down

Daly won the 1995 Open at St Andrews

Two-time major winner John Daly has withdrawn from the Open Championship after his request to be allowed to use a buggy was turned down.

The 1995 Open winner used a buggy at the US PGA Championship in May because of a knee problem.

After the R&A rejected his request on Saturday, the 53-year-old said he had would try to "play through the pain" but has since had a change of heart.

American Kevin Streelman will replace Daly in the field.

"Having considered all of the relevant factors, the Championship Committee has decided to decline his request," said the R&A, who added that they had "full sympathy" with Daly's position.

"We believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with The Open."

Daly said on Saturday that he had hoped to play despite the R&A's decision

Daly, who was cleared to play in the US PGA under the Americans With Disabilities Act, queried why there were different laws in different continents in a statement issued on Saturday.

The American beat Italy's Costantino Rocca in a play-off to lift the Claret Jug at St Andrews 24 years ago.

Daly is exempt from qualifying, like all previous Open champions, until he is aged 60.

The Open is returning to Portrush for the first time in 68 years from 18-21 July.