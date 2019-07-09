Scottish Open: Robert MacIntyre paired with Rory McIlroy & Rickie Fowler

European Tour debutant Robert MacIntyre has secured his playing rights for next season

Scottish Open Venue: The Renaissance Club Dates: 11-14 July

Robert MacIntyre is thrilled to be "thrown in the deep end" at his first Scottish Open after being placed in the feature group.

The 22-year-old Scot plays alongside world number three Rory McIlroy and 2015 winner Rickie Fowler on Thursday and Friday at The Renaissance Club.

Seventeen of the world's top 50 players will be competing in East Lothian.

"In my first year I've had quite a few highs already and this will be another one," said MacIntyre.

"It's another step in the learning experience for me."

In his debut season on the European Tour, MacIntyre's back-to-back second-place finishes at the British Masters and the Made in Denmark event mean he has already secured his card for next season.

The left-hander from Oban has also qualified for the Open at Portrush next week thanks to his healthy position in the Order of Merit.

"To compete this week is something I've dreamed of since I was a wee kid, watching Scottish Opens at home," he said.

"I got the phone call about it at the airport on the way here and I thought, 'Oh this is something different'.

"There was already a bit of hype already and this draw adds to it, but I'm going to try and keep it as normal as possible."

MacIntyre is one of 15 Scots playing at the showpiece in East Lothian.

Defending champion is 26-year-old South African Brandon Stone, who has been paired with England's Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Thomas of the United States.