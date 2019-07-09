World Invitational: Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew to play

Matthew became the first Scottish woman to win a major with victory in the 2009 Women's British Open

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew will contest next month's World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

Securing the attendance of the 2009 Women's British Open champion is a considerable coup for the event, which will see men's and women's tournaments run alongside each other with equal prize money.

"This is a wonderful new concept," said Matthew.

"It is a great addition to the schedule for the women's game".

Matthew, 49, became the first Scottish woman to win a major ten years ago and has remained at the forefront of the game over the last decade.

Later this year she will captain Europe against their American rivals at Gleneagles, a month after the 72-hole competition at Galgorm and Massereene from 15-18 August.

The World Invitational in its new format replaces the NI Open, which has been held at Galgorm since 2010.

"We are absolutely thrilled Catriona will play in the World Invitational," said Niall Horan, whose golf management company Modest! Golf is a long-time backer of the NI Open.

"When it comes to household names in the women's game, there are few bigger than a Major champion and current Solheim Cup captain,"