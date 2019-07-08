Rhys Enoch eyeing European Tour after Challenge Tour triumph

Rhys Enoch finished 71st at last month's US Open at Pebble Beach

Rhys Enoch is eyeing a place on the European Tour after claiming his first Challenge Tour title.

Enoch, 31, is up to 249th in golf's world rankings - a career high - having won the D+D REAL Slovakia Challenge.

He has also climbed to seventh in the Challenge Tour rankings, with the top 15 earning places on next year's European Tour.

"I am confident I can get it done," Enoch told BBC Sport Wales.

"I have proved I can do it and it's nice to know that I can produce some good results. I think there is still more in the tank so I am really happy and buzzing about the future."

Enoch's maiden Challenge Tour triumph followed a first appearance at the US Open last month, when he shot a second-round 66 to make the cut.

He also made the cut at the 2018 Open Championship, and feels the major experiences helped him seal a one-shot victory in Slovakia.

"It's a massive thrill to finally get over the line," Enoch added.

"I think playing four rounds at the Open last year set me up for the start of this year and after playing the US Open, I just felt so much calmer in that last round.

"I had my game under control and my emotions under control.

"In the past I have struggled to play with freedom on the final day, when you are thinking about money and what it will give you. But the weird thing on Sunday was I felt amazingly calm."

Enoch shot four rounds in the 60s at the Slovakia Challenge to finish 18 under, but was forced to keep his nerve in the closing stages of the competition due to a lightning storm.

"You couldn't have scripted it," he said.

"I had a one-shot lead. As I tapped in on the 17th they blew the hooter, so I had a drive into the clubhouse and had a half-hour wait thinking about that 18th-tee shot.

"You have to get the ball in the play because if you miss, you can't get to the green as it's over water.

"It was a long wait, but thankfully I hit two good shots and then managed to roll the first putt up to six inches."

The victory means Enoch, who missed out on qualification for next week's Open, can choose which Challenge Tour events he plays this season.

Next up for the Cardiff-based golfer, though, is a trip to South Africa to see pregnant fiancée Lynn.

"My son is due in six weeks," Enoch said.