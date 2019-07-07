Saint-Malo Golf Mixed Open: Belgium's Manon De Roey finishes third

Frederic Lacroix won the inaugural Saint-Malo Golf Mixed Open, in Saint-Malo, France

Belgium's Manon de Roey said she was happy with her performance in finishing third in a field of men and women at the first Saint-Malo Golf Mixed Open.

France's Frederic Lacroix took the title, finishing two strokes clear of Italian Enrico di Nitto.

It was the first professional event to see male and female golfers from two Tours play for the same trophy.

"I felt a little nervous on the first tee but besides that I enjoyed it," said De Roey.

The 72-hole tournament featured players from the Ladies European Tour Access Series and the men's Alps Tour.

Scotland's Laura Murray was the next highest-placed woman in the field - she finished joint-16th. Elia Folch, of Spain, was 21st.

De Roey added: "I'm quite happy with the week and how it went. Today wasn't as good as the last few days but I'm happy I finished in the top three. Today I didn't make enough birdies and Frederic played really well."

For Lacroix, it was a third Alps Tour win of the season, following victories at the Ein Bay Open and in Alps de las Castillas, earning him automatic promotion to the European Challenge Tour.

"I just didn't make any mistakes and that's the key, I think, on this course," he said. "Overall there are guys who made more birdies than I did. I kept it steady and made good saves when I needed to."

Swedish sisters Sarah and Emma Nilsson, whose parents caddied for them, finished joint-49th and joint-52nd respectively.

Meanwhile, Lars Keunen of the Netherlands finished 75th, ahead of his girlfriend Pasqualle Coffa in 100th.