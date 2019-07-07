Jon Rahm shoots final-round 62 to win Irish Open for second time in three years

Rahm secured a fourth title in just 34 European Tour starts

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open fourth-round leaderboard -16 J Rahm (Spa); -14 A Sullivan (Eng), B Wiesberger (Aut); -13 R Rock (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng), R Cabrera-Bello (Spa); -12 J Campillo (Spa), P Waring (Eng); -11 M Kaymer (Ger), E Molinari (Ita), G Green (Mal), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Z Lombard (SA) Selected others: -9 C Sharvin (Ire); -8 O Wilson (Eng); -7 T Fleetwood (Eng), L Westwood (Eng); -5 R Knox (Scot); -4 S Lowry (Ire); -3 I Poulter (Eng); -2 L Oosthuizen (SA); -1 P Harrington (Ire); Par M Wallace (Scot) Full leaderboard (external site)

Jon Rahm fired a final round of eight-under-par 62 to win the Irish Open for the second time in three years.

Rahm, 24, posted an eagle and eight birdies in his closing 18 at Lahinch to win on 16 under, two shots ahead of Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger.

The Spaniard's record third Rolex Series event win takes him to the top of the Race to Dubai standings.

The world-ranked 11 player claims his fourth European title in just his 34th start thanks to his County Clare win.

Rahm's total career tally of tournament wins now stands at eight and he lies just one short of the late Seve Ballesteros's record of three Irish Open successes, having also triumphed at Portstewart in 2017.

More to follow.