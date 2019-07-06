2019 Open: John Daly's plea to be allowed use a buggy at Portrush turned down

John Daly is allowed to use a buggy on the Champions Tour, for players aged 50 and above

John Daly's request to be allowed to use a buggy in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush later this month has been turned down by the R&A.

The 1995 Open winner, 53, was permitted to use a buggy at the recent US PGA Championship because of a knee injury.

However, the R&A said on Saturday it had declined Daly's plea despite having "full sympathy" for him.

Daly said he was "disappointed" by the decision but added that he still hopes to play in Northern Ireland.

The two-time major winner regularly uses a buggy on the over-50s Champions Tour, where he now plays most of his golf.

