Irish Open: Shane Lowry one off Lahinch clubhouse pace after opening 66

Shane Lowry benefited from a stroke of good fortune at the 14th in his opening round

Ireland's Shane Lowry is one off the clubhouse pace after firing an opening four-under-par 66 at the Irish Open.

Lowry, who won the tournament as an amateur in 2009, recovered from an early bogey to card five birdies.

England's Lee Slattery shares the lead with Australia's Wade Ormsby, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen, France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Korean Hyowon Park.

Scotland's defending champion Russell Knox joined Lowry on 66 with England's Tommy Fleetwood one further back.

Top Irishman Lowry had a stroke of good fortune on the 14th as his approach shot from the rough looked set to career over the green only to hit the pin and leave him with a tap-in birdie.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ormsby, whose only previous European Tour win was the Hong Kong Cup in 2017, was in the first group out at 06:45 BST as he carded six birdies at Lahinch.

Germany's two-time major winner Martin Kaymer joined Lowry in the four-strong group one off the pace which also included England's 2008 Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson and Malaysia's Gavin Green.

Kaymer's round boosted his hopes of securing one of the three Open Championship qualifying spots available for top 10 finishers in county Clare.

World number 20 Fleetwood had a blemish free opening 13 holes as he moved to four under after 13 but double bogeyed the 15th after three putting from 15 feet before notching an eight footer for birdie at the last.

2011 Open Champion Darren Clarke, now playing most of his golf on the Champions Tour in the US, carded two birdies in his final four holes to card a one-over 71 which was one better that compatriot Graeme McDowell who cut a frustrated figure during his round.

The 2010 US Open champion, using the Lahinch event to get in links practice before The Open Championship in his native Portrush, dropped shots at the second and the third with his sole birdie coming at the eighth.

2017 Irish Open winner Jon Rahm and 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen were among the afternoon starters who also included Padraig Harrington.