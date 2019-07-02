Tom McKibbin: Northern Irish teenager misses out on Open qualification

Media playback is not supported on this device McKibbin misses out on Open spot

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin missed out on qualification for The Open as he finished 32nd at Fairmont.

Needing a top three finish to qualify, the 16-year-old was five over par after 36 holes of the St Andrews course.

There was disappointment for Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell who was tied for 11th after two rounds of 70.

Amateur duo Tiarnan McLarnon and Colm Campbell also fell short while there was agony for Limerick's Tim Rice who came tied for fourth on two under.

Holywood teenager McKibbin was hoping to join compatriots Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke in the field for the first Open to be staged in Northern Ireland since 1951.

Having finished tied for fourth at last week's regional event McKibbin was hoping to secure one of the final 12 Open places.

The top three finishers at Fairmont, America's Brandon Wu and Scottish duo Connor Syme and Sam Locke, booked their spots at Royal Portrush along with the top three from the other three qualifying venues.