Irish Open: Shane Lowry hoping to continue good form at Lahinch

Lowry won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009

Shane Lowry says his strong form going into the Irish Open has allowed him to enjoy the build-up to his home tournament at Lahinch.

The world number 35, who won the event as an amateur a decade ago, has had three top 10 finishes since the beginning of April.

"I have come to many Irish Opens trying to find my form," he said.

"It is nice to be here and be able to go about my business, get my practice in and do things the way I want."

The tournament, hosted this year by former Ryder Cup winning captain Paul McGinley, gets underway in County Clare on Thursday.

Lowry is among a number of top golfers to use the tournament as preparation for The Open Championship later this month, with major winners Martin Kaymer, Danny Willett and Graeme McDowell all in action.

However former tournament host Rory McIlroy dealt organisers a blow in February when he revealed he would not be at Lahinch, instead opting to play in next week's Scottish Open.

"If Rory was here it would be a bit nicer, he would take a bit of the crowd off you but it's fine," admitted Lowry.

"If somebody else was standing in my position I would be envious of them so I'm happy it is me standing here, taking the heat off the other players."

"It is going to be a great week, the people down here are sport mad.

"I think it's going to go down and be one of the great Irish Opens."