Saint-Malo Golf Mixed Open: Two couples in field for Brittany tournament

The mixed field will come from the Ladies European Tour Access Series and Alps Tour

Two couples are among those playing in the inaugural Saint-Malo Golf Mixed Open, which starts on Thursday.

It is the first professional event to see male and female golfers from two Tours play for the same trophy.

The 72-hole tournament will feature players from the Ladies European Tour Access Series and the men's Alps Tour.

Pasqualle Coffa, whose boyfriend Lars Keunan is playing, said: "He caddied for me last week and said if I miss the cut here, I'll have to caddie for him."

Dutchwoman Coffa added: "I'm going to beat him this week, because otherwise I will be angry. He might hit it longer, but I think my wedges are better than his."

Keunan responded: "We were going to play for five or 10 euros but we thought we would kill each other.

"I'm excited about this week but also curious to see how the organisers will make it a fair test for both the men and the women."

The other couple taking part is Thomas Leberre and girlfriend Audre Fausnaugh.

Also in the field are sisters Emma and Sarah Nilsson, from Sweden, whose parents are caddying for them.