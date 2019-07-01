NW Arkansas Championship: Park Sung-hyun back at world number one after win

Park Sung-hyun
Victory at the NW Arkansas Championship was Park Sung-hyun second LPGA title of the year
NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard
-18 SH Park (Kor); -17 HJ Kim, I Park (Kor), D Kang (US); -16 B Altomare (Kor); -15 C Cigana (Spa), R O'Toole (US), D Darquea (Ecu), MJ Hur (Kor)
Selected others: -9 M Reid (Eng); -7 G Hall (Eng)
Leaderboard

South Korea's Park Sung-hyun is set to reclaim the world number one spot in women's golf after winning the NW Arkansas Championship.

The two-time major winner, 25, birdied the final hole for a five-under-par 65 which sealed a one-shot victory and her seventh LPGA title.

Fellow South Koreans Inbee Park and Kim Hyo-joo, plus American Danielle Kang, shared second on 17 under.

Park is expected to take over the top spot from compatriot Ko Jin-young.

Ko helped her celebrate, dousing Park with water on the 18th green at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, as the 54-hole tournament concluded.

Park won the Women's World Championship in Singapore in March.

In Arkansas, England's Melissa Reid finished nine shots behind, with Georgia Hall a further two back on seven under.

