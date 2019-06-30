Andalucia Masters: Christiaan Bezuidenhout wins first title after dominating at Valderrama

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (left) played the fourth round with crowd favourite Jon Rahm at Valderrama

Andalucia Valderrama Masters leaderboard -10 C Bezuidenhout (SA); -4 A Quiros, J Rahm, E De La Riva, A Arnaus (all Spa), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra); -3 S Garcia (Spa) Selected others: -1 A Sullivan (Eng); Par J Singh Brar, S Brown (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco); +3 E Molinari (Ita) Full leaderboard

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout survived a mid-round scare to cruise to a six-shot victory at the Andalucia Masters in Valderrama.

Bezuidenhout, 25, took a five-shot lead into the final round and birdied the first two holes to go seven clear.

But he bogeyed four of the next five to see his lead cut to three by playing partner and home favourite Jon Rahm.

Three birdies from the ninth put him back in command and he went on to claim his first European Tour title.

Bezuidenhout also secured a place in The Open at Royal Portrush.

The South African, who was surprised by members of his family on the 18th, said: "I'm proud of myself for hanging in there today after a tough stretch in the middle of my round."

Rahm finished in a tie for second alongside fellow Spaniards Alvaro Quiros, Eduardo de la Riva and Adri Arnaus, as well as France's Mike Lorenzo Vera, with tournament host Sergio Garcia a shot further back.

Andy Sullivan was the best of the British challengers, the Englishman finishing on one under.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson and the English pair of Jack Singh Brar and Steven Brown all ended on level par.