Muirfield golf club invites 12 female members

Muirfield was discounted as a potential host for The Open after voting to maintain its men-only policy in 2016

Muirfield golf club has formally invited 12 women to join - two years after voting to admit female members for the first time.

In March 2017, the privately-owned club voted 80.2% in favour of updating their membership policy.

It followed a decision by golf's ruling body, the R&A, to remove Muirfield as a host venue for the Open Championship after it failed to change in 2016.

Twelve women - and three men - have been invited to join from 1 July.

The candidates were proposed and seconded by members and five referees, before the club's membership were invited to write letters of support - or otherwise - if they know or have played with them.

The women - two of whom are from outside the UK - have progressed through that process and have now been formally invited to join.

"This marks a milestone in the club's illustrious history, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new members to share in the great values and traditions of our club," said Alistair Campbell, captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers.

"This year marks the 275th anniversary of the club's first recorded golf competition. We are proud of our rich history but equally excited for its future and the part all of our new members will play in the club's cherished traditions."

Muirfield - which was founded in 1744 - had required two-thirds of its eligible voters to support admitting women.

A 2016 vote fell just short of that, with 64% of members supporting the move. However, another plebiscite the following year returned around 80% backing from a total of 621 votes.