The Open 2019: Robert MacIntyre qualifies for Royal Portrush

Robert McIntyre is one of three Scots currently heading to The Open

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has qualified for the Open Championship in his debut season on the European Tour.

The Oban player is 15th in the Race to Dubai, with places for Royal Portrush given on Sunday to the first five names in the top 20 not already qualified.

The 22-year-old joins fellow Scots Paul Lawrie and Russell Knox in the field.

MacIntyre's second-place finishes at the British Masters and the Made in Denmark tournaments helped him to that healthy position in the rankings.

He played all four rounds of last week's BMW International Open in Germany, meaning he has made 14 cuts in the 16 tournaments he has played in this season.