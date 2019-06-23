Travelers Championship: Chez Reavie wins first title in 11 years

Chez Reavie won his only other tour title at the 2008 RBC Canadian Open

Travelers Championship final leaderboard -17 C Reavie (US); -13 Z Sucher (US), K Bradley (US); -12 V Taylor (US); -11 K Tway (US), P Casey (Eng), J Niemann (Chi) Selected others: -10 J Day (Aus); -9 T Fleetwood (Eng); -6 M Laird (Sco), R Knox (Sco) Full leaderboard

American Chez Reavie held on to claim his first PGA Tour victory in almost 11 years at the Travelers Championship.

The 37-year-old started the final round with a six-shot lead, but was just one stroke ahead of major champion Keegan Bradley with two holes to play.

But Reavie birdied the 17th to clinch his second PGA title, his first since the Canadian Open in July 2008.

England's Paul Casey hit four birdies and an eagle in a final-round 65 to finish in joint fifth in Connecticut.