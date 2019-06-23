BMW International Open: Andrea Pavan beats Matthew Fitzpatrick in Munich play-off

Pavan's win was his second on the European Tour

BMW International Open Final leaderboard -15 A Pavan (Ita), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -13 E Molinari (ita), R Cabrera (Spa), A Quiros (Spa), C Bezuidenhout (Zim), J Smith (Eng), M Wallace (Eng), M Schwab (Aus) Selected others: -12 C Shinkwin (Eng), L Westwood (Eng); -8 A Chesters (Eng), S Horsfield; Full leaderboard

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick missed out on his first European Tour win of the season as he lost a play-off against Italy's Andrea Pavan in the BMW International Open.

Pavan's superb final round of six-under saw him make up eight places to finish level with Fitzpatrick on 15 under par.

The pair played two play-off holes, with Pavin making a birdie on the second to triumph in Munich.

The win was the Italian's second European Tour title.

"I was in a play-off in qualifying for the US Open with five guys for one spot and I three-putted the first and then you go home with nothing," Pavan said.

"Here at least the worst you finish is second but it's very satisfying to get the win - it's so hard, so difficult."

The duo finished two shots ahead of a seven-strong group including overnight leader Jordan Smith and defending champion Matt Wallace.

Fitzpatrick enjoyed a massive stroke of luck on the first play-off hole when his approach from 285 yards came to a stop just inches from a water hazard, but a poor pitch meant he could only match Pavan's par.

The players returned to the par-five 18th and after Pavan hit a superb third shot from the rough to tap-in range, Fitzpatrick mishit his bunker shot and could not hole a lengthy birdie attempt.