Women's PGA Championship: Australia's Hannah Green leads by one shot before final round

Green has held the lead since the first day at Hazeltine National

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Third-round leaderboard -9 H Green (Aus); -8 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -5 N Korda (US), L Salas (US); -4 SH Park (Kor), SY Kim (Kor); -3 L Stephenson (US), D Kang (US), A Yang (Kor), A Yin (US), IB Park (Kor) Selected others: -1 L Thompson (US); E M Reid (Eng), G Hall (Eng); +1 L Ko (NZ); +2 G Dryburgh (Sco); +4 B Henderson (Can); +5 N Hataoka (Jpn) Full leaderboard

Hannah Green will take a one-shot lead in the final round of the Women's PGA Championship as she nears her first LPGA title.

The 22-year-old Australian - who has led since the first round at Hazeltine National - shot a two-under 70 to move to nine under par.

That puts her just one stroke ahead of two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn.

"It's my first time in this position so I feel like I will be a little bit nervous," said Green.

"When I have more time to wait in between shots that's when I started to feel the nerves and I was like, OK, my heart is beating.

"I think I need to just slow things down and take my time and make sure I'm not rushing into any shots."

Green opened her penultimate round in Minnesota with three straight pars before following that up with three birdies over the next four holes.

She hit only her second bogey of the tournament on the 13th before another birdie two holes later, with a three-putt bogey following on the 18th.

Thailand's Jutanugarn had trailed by three shots at the end of the second round but closed the gap with a four-under 68.

Americans Nelly Korda and Lizette Salas are tied for third on five under par, while England's Georgia Hall and Mel Reid are tied for 23rd on level par.