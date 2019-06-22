Ladies European Thailand Championship: Atthaya Thitikul, 16, breaks course record for lowest round

Thitikul won the Ladies European Thailand Championship in 2017 aged just 14

Ladies European Thailand Championship: Third-round leaderboard -17 A Thitikul (Tha); -9 O Cowan (Ger), E Henseleit (Ger); -6 M Skarpnord (Nor), T Daffinrud (Nor), B Allen (US); -4 C Jaengkit (Tha), N Nimitpongkul (Tha) Selected others:-2 H Burke (Eng); -1 E Givens (Eng), F Johnson (Eng); E A Dimmock (Eng); +1 B Morgan (Wal), L Young (Eng); +3 M Thomson (Sco), M MacLaren (Eng), C Booth (Sco); +4 K Henry (Sco); +6 H Clyburn (Eng) Full leaderboard

Teenager Atthaya Thitikul broke the Ladies European Thailand Championship course record on her way to building an eight-shot lead heading into the final round in Pattaya.

The 16-year-old, who won the event two years ago, carded a nine-under 63 - one stroke better than the previous lowest round.

She made seven birdies as well as an eagle on the seventh hole.

"I put the ball where I wanted it to go and it was near the pin," she said.

"I gave myself easy putts and made them. On the back nine, I played easy golf and it made me feel more confident.

"I don't want to talk about the future because anything can happen but I will play my game and do my best."

Thailand's Thitikul - who won the leading amateur prize at the 2018 Women's British Open - held a two-shot lead at the end of the second round.

She is now eight strokes clear of Germany's Olivia Cowan and Esther Henseleit who shot rounds of 67 and 69 respectively to sit on nine under.

England's Hannah Burke is the highest placed Briton in the field, tied for 14th on two under.