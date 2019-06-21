Women's PGA Championship: Hannah Green leads by one stroke after wet opening day

Hannah Green has taken her first career lead at a major tournament

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: First-round leaderboard -4 H Green (Aus); -3 M Reid (Eng), HJ Kim (Kor); -2 A Park (US), X Lin (Chn), IK Kim (Kor), A Jutanugarn (Tha), SH Park (Kor), A Yang (Kor) Selected others: -1 L Ko (Aus); E L Thompson (US), IB Park (Kor); +1 JE Lee (Kor); +3 S Meadow (NI), C Hull (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco), C Matthew (Sco); +4 J Ewart (Eng); N Hataoka (Jpn), G Hall (Eng), B Henderson (Can); +5 JY Ko (Kor); +6 C Thomas (Eng); +7 B Law (Eng), L Davies (Eng); +12 M Wie (US) Full leaderboard

Hannah Green holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Women's PGA Championship, as only 16 of the 154 players went under par on a wet day in Minnesota, USA.

Australian Green, 22, hit four birdies in a four-under 68 to earn her first career lead at a major tournament.

England's Melissa Reid and Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea are one stroke behind.

World number one Ko Jin-young was among those to struggle, finishing the day tied for 102nd at five over par.

The South Korean carded five bogeys in her round of 77, while five-time LPGA Tour winner Michelle Wie - on her return after two months out with a wrist injury - was left in tears after a 12-over-par 84.

"I was foolish to think I would shoot really well," said the 29-year-old American.

"It's just one of those situations where I'm not entirely sure how much more I have left in me - so, even on the bad days, I'm just trying to take time to enjoy it. But it's tough."

Two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and South Korean defending champion Park Sung-hyun were among six who carded two-under-par rounds of 70, while American Lexi Thompson, who won the ShopRite LPGA Classic earlier in June, is tied for 17th on level par.