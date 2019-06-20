Clement Berardo disqualified after running out of golf balls

Clement Berardo is ranked 1,909th in the world

Golfer Clement Berardo was disqualified from a Challenge Tour tournament - after he ran out of golf balls.

The Frenchman was unable to complete his round after losing the last ball in his bag on the 16th at the Andalucia-Costa del Sol Match Play 9 event.

The 32-year-old began with a quadruple-bogey nine on the first hole at Valle Romano Golf, before bogeying the sixth and eighth to hit the turn in 41.

He then double-bogeyed the 10th and dropped further shots at 14 and 15.

Berardo, who had missed the cut in his last four starts and is currently ranked 1,909th in the world, finally ran out of balls on the par-five 16th.