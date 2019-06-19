Solheim Cup: Annabel Dimmock chasing spot at Ladies European Thailand Open

Annabel Dimmock gave local children a lesson on bunker play in Thailand

England's Annabel Dimmock is hoping to further her claims for a place on Europe's Solheim Cup team at this week's Ladies European Thailand Open.

The 22-year-old won the Jabra Ladies Open in May and victory this week could see her rise to 12th on the ranking list with three qualification events to follow.

Europe host the United States at Gleneagles from 13-15 September.

"I need to have a few good weeks to get in," said Dimmock.

"At the start of the year, I was playing well but it wasn't within my sights.

"If I am going to get in it would probably need a captain's pick on form."

Europe captain Catriona Matthew will announce her 12-strong Solheim Cup team after the final qualifying event - the Ladies Scottish Open - which finishes on 11 August.

Before that there are two other opportunities for players to claim a spot - the Evian Championship and the Women's British Open.

Eight players qualify automatically, with Matthew making four wildcard picks.

Dimmock, who played in the 2014 European Junior Ryder Cup team, added: "I need to keep playing well but I can't think about that too much because I want to focus on my golf and then everything else takes care of itself."

The Ladies European Thailand Open starts on Thursday, with fellow Solheim Cup hopefuls Meghan MacLaren, Marianne Skarpnord, Esther Henseleit and Karolin Lampert all in the field.