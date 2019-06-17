US Open: Gary Woodland holds off Brooks Koepka to win first major

US Open final leaderboard -13 G Woodland (US); -10 B Koepka (US); -7 J Rose (Eng), X Schauffele (US), J Rahm (Spa), C Reavie (US); -6 A Scott (Aus), L Oosthuizen (SA); -5 R McIlroy (NI), H Stenson (Swe), C Hadley (US) Selected others: -4 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), M Wallace (Eng), D Willett; -3 G McDowell (NI); -2 T Woods (US), P Casey (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -1 S Lowry (Ire)

American Gary Woodland held off the challenge of world number one Brooks Koepka to claim his first major victory at the 119th US Open at Pebble Beach.

The world number 25 shot a two-under 69 to win by three on 13 under from two-time defending champion Koepka.

Woodland, 35, led all the way from the end of the second round in California.

England's Justin Rose was in contention and took a share of the lead with an opening birdie on Sunday, but fell away with a 74 to finish on seven under par.

The 38-year-old world number four, aiming to win the second major of his career after his 2013 US Open success, carded five bogeys as he finished tied for third with Spain's Jon Rahm and Americans Xander Schauffele and Chez Reavie.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy endured a turbulent final day that included double bogeys at the second and 16th, but finished with a birdie to climb inside the top 10 at five under par.

Englishmen Matt Wallace, Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick all ended a further stroke back.

More to follow.