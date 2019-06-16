Meijer LPGA Classic: Brooke Henderson wins by one shot to make history for Canada

Henderson has now won nine titles on the LPGA Tour

Final leaderboard -21 B Henderson (Can); -20 N Hataoka (Jpn), S-H Oh (Aus), L Thompson (US), B Altomare (US); -16 M Pressel (US); -15 A Park (US), N Korda (US) Selected others: -12 M Lee (Aus), L Ko (Aus), I Park (Kor); -10 G Dryburgh (Sco); -7 M Reid (Eng) Full leaderboard

Brooke Henderson became Canada's most successful professional golfer with a one-shot victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield.

The 21-year-old, who won the Lotte Championship in April, hit a two-under 70 to finish on 21 under, one stroke ahead of a four-way tie for second.

Henderson has now won nine LPGA titles, giving her the most wins for a Canadian golfer on either the PGA or LPGA Tour.

She had previously won the Meijer Classic in 2017.

"Earlier this year, to get my eighth win and to tie that record was a huge deal for me," said Henderson.

"To now breakthrough that is awesome. I'm just really excited for the rest of the summer and hopefully many more wins in the future. It's really special."

Henderson carded three birdies in Sunday's final round and had led by two shots but saw that cut to one when she bogeyed the 16th hole.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka, Australia's Oh Su-hyun, and Americans Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare all finished on 20 under.

In defending her Lotte Championship title in Hawaii in April, Henderson tied Sandra Post's Canadian record of eight LPGA Tour wins, with George Knudson and Mike Weir also having eight wins apiece on the PGA Tour.