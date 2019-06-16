US Open: Rory McIlroy hoping to challenge leaders on final day

McIlroy birdied the 18th on Saturday to move to six under

Rory McIlroy says carding a final round in the mid 60s will give him a "great chance" of victory at the US Open.

The world number three sits five shots off the lead after a one-under 70 on day three at Pebble Beach.

"I definitely think I can shoot 66 or 65 on this golf course and that is probably what it is going to take," said McIlroy.

"Everything has to be on. You need to get a good start, play the par fives well and hit the fairways all day."

American Gary Woodland leads the field on 11 under par with 2013 champion Justin Rose one shot back.

McIlroy, who carded a stunning nine-under 61 to win the Canadian Open last week, birdied the 18th on Saturday to move to six under.

"If I can get to 10 under par I think I'll have a great chance," said the Northern Irishman.

"I feel like I didn't quite get as much out of the round as I could have but at the same time at the US Open you just have to hang around.

"As much as you like to think you get four opportunities a year to win these things, realistically you might only get one of two depending on how you play."

McIlroy's compatriot Graeme McDowell, who won the last US Open at Pebble Beach nine years ago, will also be hoping to put pressure on the leaders having eagled the last to move to four under.

McDowell will begin his final round alongside England's Danny Willett at 21:46 BST on Sunday, with McIlroy teeing off at 22:08.