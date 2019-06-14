US Open: Justin Rose leads, Koepka in contention, McIlroy among late starters

Justin Rose finished a solid second round with five consecutive pars

England's Justin Rose set the clubhouse lead at the US Open by carding a one-under 70 in round two at Pebble Beach.

Overnight leader Rose, the winner in 2013, had three birdies and two bogeys and leads by two on seven under.

American Brooks Koepka, who is chasing a third successive US Open title, carded a 69 to finish on four under, while Tiger Woods bogeyed his last two holes to drop back to level par.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is among the later starters.

The 2011 US Open champion shot a three-under 68 on day one.

American Aaron Wise concluded his round with consecutive birdies to post a level-par 71 to be Rose's nearest challenger on five under.

Fellow Americans Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa all start their second rounds on five under par.

Despite making five birdies, England's Ian Poulter, looks set to miss the cut for the third time in his last five majors after finishing on four over par.

The 43-year-old's hopes of making the weekend were torpedoed by a quadruple bogey eight on the third hole.

More to follow.