Ladies Scottish Open: Jeong-eun Lee6 to play Renaissance Club

Jeong-eun Lee has a number six in her name on the LGPA

US Women's Open champion Jeong-eun Lee6 will play the Ladies Scottish Open for the first time when it takes place at the Renaissance Club in August.

South Korea's Lee, 23, claimed her first major in Charleston earlier this month.

For European players, the Scottish event is the last qualifying tournament for September's Solheim Cup.

Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew is one of the Scots taking part at the Renaissance Club.

Lee has added the number six to her name because she was the sixth player called Jeong-eun Lee on the Korean LGPA.

"This is my lucky number too, so I would love to put it down as Lee6 as my last name," she said after winning the US Open.