Shaun Murphy: Snooker star aims for Open Championship place at Royal Portrush

Murphy is among the players to have achieved snooker's triple crown of World, UK and Masters titles

Former world snooker champion Shaun Murphy is to attempt to qualify for next month's Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush.

Murphy's scratch handicap means he can play in the regional qualifier at County Louth in Ireland on 24 June.

The Englishman previously caddied for a friend in Open Championship qualifying.

"That was a fantastic experience. I thought it would be nice to have a go myself," the 36-year-old Harlow-born man told World Snooker.

"It is very hard to maintain a scratch handicap while having a full-time snooker career, a young family and all the rest of it.

"I won't be off scratch for much longer so I thought I should take my opportunity while I am still eligible."

Murphy, who won snooker's World Championship in 2005, admits his chances of progressing to the final stage of qualifying are "extremely unlikely".

"It is all a bit tongue in cheek and a bit of a laugh," he admitted.

"The one thing I do have going for me is that I already have a full-time job. Golf isn't my livelihood. Relative to the other players I will be playing against, it doesn't really matter to me if I win or lose.

"I am just trying to have a good day out. I could knock it round in anything from 68 to 108."

Murphy has won all three of the top titles in snooker having also triumphed at the UK Championship in 2008 and Masters in 2015.