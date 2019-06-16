Michele Thomson chases win for Solheim Cup wildcard chance

Thomson played at the European Team Championships at Gleneagles last year

Michele Thomson says she is "pretty close" to tournament-winning form as she bids to make a late charge for Solheim Cup selection.

European skipper Catriona Matthew will have four captain's picks in her team of 12 for the September showdown with the USA at Gleneagles.

Thomson, 31, is currently 29th on the Ladies European Tour order of merit.

"It's a massive thing in my head, if I can have three great tournaments coming up, then you never know," she said.

"But there are a lot of golfers playing great golf right now.

"Obviously it would be great for my career to be part of it, but it looks as if I am going to need a win before then to put my name in Catriona's mind."

The former Scottish amateur champion and Curtis Cup team member from Aberdeen returned to full-time golf in 2014 after a four-year break. She played at the inaugural European Team Championships at Gleneagles last year, collecting a silver medal in the mixed foursomes and bronze in the women's foursomes.

Having first turned professional in 2009, Thomson has yet to win on the Ladies European Tour. Her best result this season was third at the South African Open in March.

"I had a really good start to the season, it would be nice to get a win soon," she told BBC Scotland.

"A lot of players will tell you one week your putting will be great and your irons will be bad, and the next week your irons will be great and your putting will be bad. So it is just trying getting it all working at the same time and I feel like I am pretty close."

While her main focus is on golf, Thomson is also getting right behind Scotland's women's football team as they bid to progress at the World Cup in France.

The exploits of Shelley Kerr's side have inspired Michelle, who recently joined the Montrose Ladies team.

"We are all sportswomen, so we are all supporting our own," she said. "I would like to see the girls doing really well and it is inspiring to see them.

"I have played a little bit but I have not really had the time to play since the golf season started. I keep a close eye on them and will try to play as much as I can."