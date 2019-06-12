Sam Locke: Open Silver Medallist says his 'time will come', almost one year on from turning pro

Sam Locke says his "time will come" for winning major tournaments, almost one year on from winning the Silver Medal as the top amateur at the Open.

The 20-year-old from Stonehaven was the leading amateur at Carnoustie last year and then turned professional.

Now he says he must stay patient to find further success.

"My time will come, I've just got to stay patient and hopefully it will come sooner rather than later," he told BBC Scotland.

"There's obviously still a wee bit to go but I've definitely improved a lot as a player and really fast, because when you're playing against the best players, your mistakes get punished, so you learn from them a lot quicker than in amateur golf - but I've really enjoyed it and I'm looking forward to what lies ahead."

Locke was speaking at the Scottish Par 3 Championship, where he narrowly missed out on a win after leading going into the final day - Paul Lawrie's nephew Sean Lawrie beat Locke by one stroke.

The tournament was held at Devenick, part of the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre in Aberdeen, where Locke is mentored by Lawrie and where he also worked part-time at the cafe until his success at the Open.

Lawrie believes Locke has had a promising first year as a professional.

"I think it's been a success," he said.

"There's a lot of good players out there, it's not easy to break through, but I feel he's doing all the right things - I see him day-in day-out working here and the stuff that he's doing and working on, he's getting there.

"He's going to play Euro Pro all this year and see how he gets on - he needs to win a couple to get a top five card for Challenge Tour but there's no reason he can't do that."