ShopRite LPGA Classic: Lexi Thompson wins with Jodi Ewart Shadoff seven shots back

Thompson was two shots behind after the second round in New Jersey

ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard -12 A Thompson (US); -11 Lee6 (Kor); -9 A McDonald (US); -7 A Nordqvist (Swe); -6 Y Liu (Chi), A Jutanugarn (Tha), M Stackhouse (US) Selected others: -5 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -3 B Law (Eng); +1 G Dryburgh (Sco)

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished seven shots off the pace as American Lexi Thompson won the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview.

Thompson carded five birdies and an eagle on the last hole in a final round four-under 67 to move to 12 under par.

Korea's Jeong-eun Lee6, who last week won the US Women's Open, finished a shot behind having collected five birdies in the final round.

She had led after the second round with Thompson two shots back.

But despite being poised for victory, Lee, who has added the number 6 to her name because she was the sixth player called Jeong-eun Lee in the Korean LGPA, threw it away with three consecutive bogies from the 13th hole.

Ewart Shadoff hit a three-under 68 in the final round in New Jersey, with English compatriot Bronte Law a further two shots behind following a level-par 71.

The win was Thompson's 11th victory on the LPGA tour.