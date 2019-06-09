Graeme McDowell: NI golfer ties for eighth at Canadian Open to seal a place at Royal Portrush

McDowell was the UK's first winner of a men's major in the 21st century

Graeme McDowell has sealed a place in his hometown Open at Royal Portrush by finishing tied for eighth at the Canadian Open.

The Portrush man holed a 29-foot put on the 18th hole on Sunday to ensure he will be playing in The Open Championship in July.

McDowell finished 10 under for the tournament after a final round of 68.

The 39-year-old said last month that he would find it difficult to attend the Portrush event if he was not playing.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI, McDowell had hinted that he may even have needed an exemption from the R&A to play in the tournament.

His 68 in Canada on Sunday followed earlier rounds of 65. 67 and 70.

More to follow.