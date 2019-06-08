GolfSixes: Thailand beat England's Tom Lewis and Paul Waring 2-1 to win title

Lewis and Waring beat Sweden and Italy in the knockout stages

Thailand beat England in a nearest-the-pin play-off to win the GolfSixes at Oitavos Dunes in Portugal.

England's Tom Lewis, playing with Paul Waring, twice missed putts to beat Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand.

And Khongwatmai sealed victory with a tee shot to inside six feet.

"I'm gutted," said Lewis. "We played so many good matches, but we slipped up a little bit in the beginning and that handed them a bit of confidence."

The GolfSixes format Played over six holes - a third of the usual number in a standard round of golf - using the greensomes format

Both players in a pair hit a tee shot at each hole and then choose which ball to continue with

The pair that wins the hole get three match points. If the hole is halved, pairs get a point each

The team with most points wins the match

After winning their group on Friday, Lewis and Waring beat Sweden and Italy in Saturday's knockout stages.

Thailand, who beat defending champions Ireland in their group and then Scotland and Spain in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively, won the first hole in the final but it was all-square after the third hole when Lewis tapped in from his tee shot.

On the final hole, Lewis squandered a chance to win the tournament when he missed a putt from five feet, before missing from seven feet on the first play-off hole to send the match into a nearest-the-pin shoot-out where Khongwatmai knocked his tee shot closest.

The GolfSixes format is the European Tour's equivalent of Twenty20 cricket, with matches lasting only six holes and played in a more informal atmosphere.