Rory McIlroy: World number four says Canada ideal preparation for US Open

Rory McIlroy says he will have to drive the ball better than he did last week to contend in Canada

Rory McIlroy believes this week's Canadian Open in Ontario will offer him ideal preparation for the US Open which starts at Pebble Beach next Thursday.

McIlroy, 30, will tee up in Canada having missed the cut at last week's Memorial Tournament.

"I'm fully focused on this week," said the four-time major winner.

"[But] If I play well here this week and have good control of my ball and my distance control, that will serve me well going into next week."

He added: "This isn't just a preparation week. This is a very prestigious tournament, one of the oldest tournaments in the world that I would dearly love to be able to add my name to."

Making his first appearance in the tournament, McIlroy says he will have to drive the ball better than at Muirfield Village if he wants to challenge in Hamilton.

"There's a variety of different tee shots that you need to hit, with different clubs, and the greens are going to be a very similar type of grass.

"The rough is pretty thick as well, so if you miss it in the rough you're doing well to get it up by the green.

"And then, if you do miss greens, it's going to be pretty similar in terms of the lies that you get [at the US Open]."

McIlroy will be partnered by Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson during his opening two rounds.

This week's event will offer McIlroy's Northern Irish compatriot Graeme McDowell another opportunity to clinch a spot at The Open Championship in his home town of Portrush in July.

The leading three finishers in the top 10 in Canada who have not already secured Open spots will earn the right to play at Royal Portrush.

Irish trio Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power are teeing up in the Canadian event.

The field also includes defending US Open champion and recent USPGA winner Brooks Koepka, world number two Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.