Rhys Enoch: Welsh golfer claims maiden US Open spot

Rhys Enoch is set to play in his second major championship
Welsh golfer Rhys Enoch has qualified to play in the US Open for the first time.

The 30-year-old claimed one of the 14 slots available in a final qualifying event at Walton Heath on Monday.

The US Open will be played at Pebble Beach, California, on June 13-16.

Enoch made the cut at the Open last year in only his second major championship appearance, but shot a five over par final round to drop to a tie of 67th place.

However, former world number Lee Westwood will miss the US Open for the second year in succession after coming up short at Walton Heath.

