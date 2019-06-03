Vagliano Trophy: Olivia Mehaffey included in GB&I team to play Continent of Europe

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Magical' Augusta event showed how good women's golf is - Olivia Mehaffey

Olivia Mehaffey is the highest-ranked player in the Great Britain and Ireland team to play against the Continent of Europe in this month's Vagliano Trophy.

The match will be played at Royal St George's from 28-29 June.

Royal County Down's Mehaffey is one of six players who have been provisionally selected with two additional players to be added later.

Great Britain and Ireland are seeking to win the biennial tournament for the first time since 2005.

Mehaffey, who is on a scholarship at Arizona State University, has had three victories on the US collegiate circuit; the Bruin Wave Invitational, the Pac-12 Championship and NCAA Norman Regional.

The Northern Irishwoman is joined by Alice Hewson, Lily May Humphreys, Julie McCarthy, Shannon McWilliam and Isobel Wardle.

The quartet will be joined by two more players following the The Women's Amateur Championship later this month, which is being held at Mehaffey's local club.

"We have selected a great group of players who have already this season played some wonderful golf and it will be an exciting contest against the Continent of Europe in Kent," said Elaine Ratcliffe, GB&I captain.

"We will be keeping a close eye on events during The Women's Amateur Championship next week to determine the two players who will complete our team and it will provide an added incentive to those players from Great Britain and Ireland who are competing at Royal County Down."

The Junior Vagliano Trophy match will be held concurrently with the senior event with GB&I seeking to win the trophy for the first time since the international match for girls was inaugurated in 2011.

Maria Dunne will captain the side for the first time and the former GB&I international has selected Beth Coulter, Hannah Darling, Carmen Griffiths, Darcey Harry, Patience Rhodes and Ffion Tynan to play against their counterparts from the Continent of Europe.

Initial GB&I team for Vagliano Trophy

Alice Hewson, 21, Berkhamsted

Shannon McWilliam, 19, Aboyne

Lily May Humphreys, 17, Stoke-by-Nayland

Olivia Mehaffey, 21, Royal County Down

Julie McCarthy, 19, Forrest Little

Isobel Wardle, 19, Prestbury

GB&I team for Junior Vagliano Trophy

Beth Coulter, 15, Kirkistown Castle

Darcey Harry, 15, The Vale Resort

Hannah Darling,15, Broomieknowe

Patience Rhodes, 15, Burnham & Berrow

Carmen Griffiths, 15, Aboyne

Ffion Tynan, 16, Minchinhampton