US Women's Open: Yu Liu and Celine Boutier share lead at US Open

Third-round leaderboard -7 C Boutier (Fra), Y Liu (Chi); -6 L Thompson (US), M Higa (Jpn), J Green (US); -5 Lee6 (Kor); -4 G Lopez (Mex), J Korda (US), Selected others:-1 C Hull (Eng); +2 I Park (Kor); +5 A Nordqvist (Swe), L Ko (NZ); +10 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) Full leaderboard

China's Yu Liu and France's Celine Boutier moved into a share of the lead before the final round at the US Women's Open.

The pair, who are friends from their time on the Duke University golf team that won the 2014 US collegiate title, are both seven under par.

Liu carded a five-under 66 on day three in her first US Open.

"This is something that's really out of my expectations," Liu said. "I was just happy to make the cut."

England's Charley Hull is tied for 18th on one under after a second successive one-under-par 70, six shots back from the leaders.

However compatriot Jodi Ewart Shadoff, the only other Englishwomen to make the cut, is in 70th position after a seven-over round which leaves her on 10 over par.

Liu, who is seeking her first tour title, started the day four shots adrift but bounced back from a three-putt bogey at the third with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back.

"I'm definitely just trying to embrace the moment, playing with my great friend," she said. "It's going to be a lot of fun."

Americans Lexi Thompson and Jaye Marie Green are alongside previous solo leader Mamiko Higa a shot further back on six under, while defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 69 - her best of the tournament so far - to sit tied for 27th on one over par.