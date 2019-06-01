Memorial Tournament: Martin Kaymer leads as he looks to seal first win since 2014

Martin Kaymer won the 2010 US PGA Championship and 2014 US Open

Memorial Tournament third-round leaderboard -15 M Kaymer (Ger); -13 A Scott (Aus);-11 H Matsuyama (Jpn), J Spieth (US), P Cantlay (US); -9 M Leishman (Aus), B Cauley (US), K-H Lee (SKor) Selected others: -7 J Rose (Eng), R Fowler (US); -6 L Donald, D Willett (Eng); -4 T Woods (US) Full leaderboard

Martin Kaymer takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio as he aims to end a five-year spell without a victory.

The 34-year-old sunk six birdies in a bogey-free 66, with Australian Adam Scott - who matched the German's round - in second spot on 13 under.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth is on 11 under along with fellow American Patrick Cantlay.

Hideki Matsuyama is also on 11 under after a 64 - the best score of the day.

Justin Rose is tied 10th after following a second-round 63 with a 71 that included a double bogey on the fifth and two further bogeys, effectively ended his hopes of adding to the Farmers Insurance Open, which he won in January.

Another Englishman, Luke Donald, shot up 50 places after a brilliant seven-under-par round of 65 which began with a bogey on the opening hole. He is on six under for the tournament along with Sheffield's Danny Willett, who completed a level-par round.

Masters winner Tiger Woods managed a birdie on the first from a bunker shot, but finished with a two-under-par 70 - tied 25th and 11 shots off the lead.