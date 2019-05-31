Rory McIlroy: Four-time major winner misses cut at the Memorial Tournament

McIlroy will return to action at the Canadian Open on 6-9 June

Rory McIlroy has missed the weekend cut at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The world number four battled to an improved one-under par 71 but bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes saw him finish the tournament on two over.

McIlroy recovered with a birdie on the 18th but it left him just one shot outside the cut-off mark.

Martin Kaymer bogeyed his last hole to join Troy Merritt and Kyoung-Hoon Lee in a share of the lead on nine under with Jordan Spieth another shot back.

Adam Scott and world number 10 Rickie Fowler are among the players in a share of fifth place on seven under while Tiger Woods is on two-under par.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy began the day on three over but birdies at the fifth and 11th helped him move inside the projected cut, despite a wayward drive on the seventh.

A poor third shot on the par-five 15th resulted in a dropped shot and he followed that with another bogey on the 17th after his second shot missed the green.

The four-time major winner recovered by landing his approach to the 18th just four feet from the pin to regain a shot but it proved in vain as he finished in a share of 74th place.