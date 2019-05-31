Memorial Tournament: Justin Rose shoots nine under as Martin Kaymer shares lead

Martin Kaymer won the 2010 US PGA Championship and 2014 US Open

Memorial Tournament second-round leaderboard -9 M Kaymer (Ger), K-H Lee (SK), T Merritt (US); -8 J Spieth (US); -7 P Cantlay (US), B Cauley (US), R Fowler (US), E Grillo (Arg), A Scott (NZ) Selected others:-6 D Willett (Eng),-6 J Rose (Eng); -4 H Stenson (Swe); -3 R Knox (Sco); -2 T Woods (US); +1 L Donald (Eng); +2 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

England's Justin Rose shot a nine-under 63 as former world number one Martin Kaymer shared the second-day lead at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

Germany's Kaymer, a two-time major winner, is nine under for the tournament with South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon and American Troy Merritt.

But the round of the day at Muirfield Village belonged to Rose, who had started the day three over.

He made two eagles and six birdies and is three off the lead.

Rose's impressive round, two off the course record, included a run of eagle-birdie-eagle on the fifth, sixth and seventh holes.

The 38-year-old, the Olympic champion and 2013 US Open winner, starts Saturday's third round six-under along with compatriot Danny Willett.

Tiger Woods is two under, one shot behind Scotland's Russell Knox, who had started the day three off the lead.