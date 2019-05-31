Heather MacRae wins Women's PGA Professional Championship amid cancer fight

Heather MacRae won the Women's PGA Professional Championship by two shots at Trentham Golf Club

Women's PGA Professional Championship final leaderboard -2 H MacRae (Sco); E S Dickens (Eng), A Gray (Eng); +1 H Kavanagh (Ire), H Tottman (Eng); +3 S Walton (Eng), M Tulley (Eng), A Nicholas (Eng), J Rigby (Eng)

Scotland's Heather MacRae has won the Women's PGA Professional Championship two weeks before she is scheduled to have cervical cancer surgery.

MacRae, 35, clinched the 36-hole tournament by two shots at Trentham Golf Club, finishing two under par.

Topping the 26-strong field secures her place on the Great Britain and Ireland team for the inaugural Women's PGA Cup, which takes place in Texas during October.

And MacRae earns £1,000 in prize money.

English pair Suzanne Dickens and Ali Gray were tied second on level par, with Hazel Kavanagh of Ireland and England's Hayleigh Tottman a further shot back.

MacRae will return north next week to compete in the Tartan Tour's Northern Open, then Paul Lawrie's Scottish Par-Three Championship the following week, before undergoing the operation she hopes will remove the cancer.

In a newspaper interview this week, the Scot described being diagnosed in early March as "completely unexpected".

"I'd never felt fitter. But every time I would go and get results it just seemed to be one thing and then another thing and another thing," she said.

"I had a scan four weeks ago and they told me it wasn't as bad as they first thought. I had a couple of weeks of relief. And then I went back to Glasgow again for more checks and was told, 'it's not great'.

"I feel like I have just been on autopilot for weeks. I'm expecting when, fingers crossed, it's all done and dealt with, it will hit me. Just now though you have to get on with life."