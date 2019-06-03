Hannah Darling: Sixteen-year-old Scot believes she can be world's best golfer

Hannah Darling has combined her burgeoning golf career with school studies

Sixteen-year-old Scot Hannah Darling "definitely" believes she can be the world's best golfer as she bids to compete in the Junior Solheim Cup on home soil later this year.

Darling could be the only Scot named in Team Europe's squad for the junior event in Gleneagles during September.

The teen has won six Scottish titles and even had compatriot and major winner Catriona Matthew caddy for her.

"I definitely think I can be [the best in the world]," she told BBC Scotland.

"There would be no point in getting out of bed and doing what I'm doing if I didn't have that belief. It's something I can achieve if I put in the effort, play well enough and work hard enough."

'She said I hit the ball really well'

Darling has had her heart set on playing in the Junior Solheim Cup since the age of 12. The competition, for golfers aged 18 or less, pits the top 12 European and American youngsters against each other, and is staged at the same venue as the main event.

She has taken inspiration from a trip to America to watch the tournament organised by SportScotland and VisitScotland, and from speaking to Matthew.

The British Open winner will captain Team Europe in September and caddied for Darling in an event marking six months to the event.

"She said I hit the ball really well and that I've got a good chance of making the junior team," Darling added.

"I admire how chilled out she is. She's so level-headed. I can imagine if she was a shot down in a major, she'd just be really calm and collected."

Darling's path to club golf began almost by fluke. Her brother chose to pursue football instead of golf, and aged eight, she took on his membership at the Broomieknowe club.

"I started playing in the ladies section. I wasn't allowed to play in the junior championship which was seen as a boys championship," she says.

"That's quite a knockback, getting told you can't play. So I decided to play the bronze championship, and I won it twice in a row. Then I went up to the silver championship and eventually won that, and it's just grown from there."