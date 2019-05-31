Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire facing battle to make US Women's Open cut

Stephanie Meadow is 106th in this season's LPGA rankings

Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire are both facing battles to make the cut at the US Women's Open following their opening rounds.

Jordanstown woman Meadow's three-over-par 74 left her eight behind Japanese leader Mamiko Higa and sharing 82nd spot in the 156-strong field.

Cavan native Maguire was a further shot back as her two birdies came in the final three holes at Charleston.

Debutant Higa leads Germany's Esther Henseleit and USA's Gina Kim by one.

Meadow, who finished third on her US Open debut in 2014, dropped a shot at her opening hole and further strokes went at the fourth and sixth before she picked up her sole birdie at the ninth.

The 27-year-old parred eight of her back nine with a further bogey coming at the 13th.

After starting at the 10th, Maguire went to the turn in three over and a double bogey at the second and further dropped shot at the sixth left her on six over before her two late birdies.