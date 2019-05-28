Catriona Matthew: Solheim Cup captain to play Ladies Scottish Open

Catriona Matthew has 11 professional wins

Europe's Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew will again take part in the Ladies Scottish Open from 8-11 August.

The £1.2m event is the last ranking tournament for Solheim Cup qualifying for the Europeans, with their team named the day after the final round.

Matthew has played the tournament eight times and will be joined by compatriots Kelsey Macdonald, Pamela Pretswell and Michele Thomson.

The Renaissance Club hosts the Ladies Scottish Open for the first time.

The North Berwick course is also hosting the men's Scottish Open, 11-14 July, with the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles from 13-15 September.