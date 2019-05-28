Saint-Malo Golf Mixed Open is first European event to feature equal split of men and women
-
- From the section Golf
The Saint-Malo Golf Mixed Open will be the first European event with an equal split of male and female players.
The 144 players - 72 men from the Alps Tour and 72 women from the Ladies European Tour Access Series - will play from different yardages but will compete in a single strokeplay event.
Forty-five players from each tour will make the cut in the four-round event.
Players will compete for the same trophy and prize fund in Brittany, France, from 4-7 July.
Emma Nilsson, who won the 2018 LET Access Series order of merit and will compete in the tournament, said: "It will be very nice to play alongside the men in the same tournament and it looks like a beautiful place.
"I played in the European Mixed Team Championships at Gleneagles last year and it was a great experience.
"I think it's good to try new formats. I will do my best to represent women's golf well."