Pure Silk Championship: Bronte Law wins first LPGA Tour title

Bronte Law played for Great Britain and Ireland in the 2014 Curtis Cup

Final leaderboard -17 B Law (Eng); -15 M Sagstrom (Swe), B Henderson (Can), N Hataoka (Jpn); -14 H Wei-ling (Tpe); -13 A Munoz (Spa), C Ciganda (Spa) Selected others: -9 C Hull (Eng); -8 G Dryburgh (Sco); -4 S Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard

England's Bronte Law won her first title on the LPGA Tour with a two-shot victory at the Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Law, 24, made five birdies and one bogey in a final-round 67 to finish 17 under, having held a share of the lead throughout the tournament.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, Canada's Brooke Henderson and Japan's Nasa Hataoka tied for second on 15 under.

"I believe in hard work and determination," said Law.

"I really stayed so focused out there today. Obviously my caddie, Jeff, did a great job keeping me calm."

Law's victory came three weeks after she lost in a play-off at the LPGA's Mediheal Championship.

"I guess after San Fran it really gave me perspective that I can compete at the top," she added.

"I came in this week with the sole intention of going one better. It feels really good."

Eight-time LPGA Tour winner Henderson made three birdies in the last round to finish tied for second alongside Sagstrom - who recorded her career-best finish - and Hataoka, who birdied the final hole.